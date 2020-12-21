Holiday break food available for Flathead families

KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Schools has compiled a list of resources available for families during the holiday break.

The Flathead Food Bank is offering curbside pickup Tuesdays and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Saint Matthew's Food Pantry is also a resource, but they ask you make an appointment at (406) 752-6303.

Neighbors in Need is another resource, but they ask that you call (406) 752-8181.

Community Kitchen Feeding the Flathead says they are offering meals most evenings in December. Click here for more information.

Kalispell Public Schools District also has a list of other resources for families over the break on its website.