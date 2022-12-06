Home "total loss" following weekend fire near Kalispell

KALISPELL - Firefighters responded to a house fire southwest of Kalispell Sunday afternoon that quickly spread throughout the structure.

Smith Valley Fire Department Fire Chief Amy Beick says the home on Coyote Canyon Road is a total loss.

Beick says crews responded to the fire at 3 p.m. on Sunday and had it knocked down by 5 p.m.

She says all family members and animals were able to safely escape the home without injury.

Beick says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Kalispell Fire Department, South Kalispell Fire and West Valley Fire assisted Smith Valley Fire in fighting the fire.

A gofundme page has been set up to assist the family following the blaze.