Homeless outreach team organizes community cleanup event in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A homeless outreach team with Collaborative Housing Solutions of Northwest Montana is teaming up with the homeless community in Flathead County to clean up a section of the bypass in Kalispell.

The community clean-up event starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, underneath the bypass off of Appleway Drive. The public is welcome to join the event and work alongside the homeless community as they work to make a difference in the Flathead.

Richard Bras — who has been using the services provided at the Flathead Warming Center for the last four months — wants to be part of the solution by making the Flathead a cleaner, healthier place to call home.

“You know I just can’t stand the fact that there is a big ole mess down there, it’s such a pretty place so when it gets trashed like that, you know, I just want to do my part and go down there and help clean it up,” said Bras.

Supply gloves, trash bags, water and pizza will be available for those attending the cleanup.