Hope Ministries receives 25% of Gov. Gianforte's salary as part of his 12 Days of Giving

Posted at 5:12 PM, Nov 28, 2023
KALISPELL — Gov. Greg Gianforte kicked off his 12 Days of Giving campaign in Kalispell on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, by donating a quarter of his salary to Hope Ministries.

Hope Ministries is a nonprofit that provides services to expectant parents and alternatives to abortion.

They serve around 1,000 people a year with free office visits and health care at little to no cost.

Gov. Gianforte and his wife gave the organization over $20,000.

“You know, all of us who serve here are serving truly at the pleasure of the one who called us. And I think each one of us looks at it as our mission in life to be here and serve people. And I recognize that every one of my staff could make more money working somewhere else. But their heart is with the people that we serve. It's a compassion ministry that says no matter what you believe, no matter what you choose, we are here for you to love you and walk you through it." - Hope Pregnancy Ministries Executive Director Michelle Reimer

