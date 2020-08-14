Hot and dry forecast leads to dangerous Flathead fire conditions

KALISPELL — With warm and dry weather in the forecast, Flathead fire officials are warning the public of "high" to "very-high" fire danger in the coming weeks.

Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute says late August into September historically sees the highest density of fires in northwest Montana. One spark from a campfire, dragging chains or a discarded cigarette can cause the next big wildfire.

Chute says extremely dry grass will carry the fire to other fuel sources, leading to dangerous fire conditions.

“We’re pretty dry now and we throw another week of hot weather in, its going to really be dry out there, and we’re going to need the public’s help just to try to limit those human-caused fires,” said Chute.

Chute says 96% of Department of Natural Resources and Conservation tracked fires this summer in northwest Montana have been human-caused.

