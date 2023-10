KALISPELL — A rare solar eclipse will be able to be seen across most of the United States on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

All Imagine IF Library locations are handing out free solar eclipse glasses, so that's good news if you live in Kalispell.

The glasses — which are needed to safely watch the eclipse — are available on Thursday, Oct. 12, and Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, while supplies last.

Anyone in the community can head to the library and pick up their glasses during normal business hours.