ImagineIF Libraries expanding open hours

KALISPELL — ImagineIF Libraries has announced it will start the new year by expanding open hours beginning on Jan. 2.

Library officials note that enhanced safety measures are still in place to protect the welfare of staff and customers.

Those measures include social distancing signage and floor markings, quarantining books and other materials, and frequently sanitizing high touch surfaces.

Patrons are required to wear a mask and asked to swiftly find their materials and proceed to check out.

Book returns are open 24 hours and 30-minute computer sessions are available at each location.

ImagineIF Library Director Connie Behe feels confident in the safety measures staff have adopted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're here to make sure everyone can freely access books and information, and we are able to do that by providing a reasonably safe environment for patrons and staff during this difficult time," Behe said.

"Having afterschool hours again on Wednesdays will fill an important gap. I feel good about the ways we've been able to meet the needs of our community," Behe added.

Patrons are encouraged to explore the Library’s new services like Personal Shopper, Curbside Pickup and Tech Connect, designed to provide the community free access to information and to keep people connected.

Click here to find out more about the available services or call (406) 758-5820.

See below for new open hours:

Kalispell

Mon-Tues 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wed 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thurs-Sat 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Columbia Falls

Mon-Tues 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wed-Sat 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Bigfork