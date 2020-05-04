ImagineIF Libraries launches curbside pickup

KALISPELL — ImagineIF Libraries has begun offering curbside pickup of materials currently reserved for customers starting in Kalispell.

The services will begin on Wednesday in Columbia Falls and Bigfork.

Customers may begin placing holds now in the library catalog on ImagineIF’s website.

Librarians are asking for your patience as they maintain cleaning schedules and physical distancing as library staff gather items for pickup. Holds may take slightly longer than expected.

Patrons can contact ImagineIF to arrange for holds pickup.

Library staff also asks customers to follow library procedures designed to keep six feet of distance between people at all times.

ImagineIF Libraries will remain closed to the public through May 16.

Call (406) 758-5820 or email asklib@imagineiflibraries.org with questions.

Curbside pickup information:



Kalispell: Monday - Saturday -- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. / Call (406) 758-5818 to pick up your holds

Monday - Saturday -- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. / Call (406) 758-5818 to pick up your holds Bigfork: Wednesday – Saturday -- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. / Call (406) 837-6976 to pick up your holds

Wednesday – Saturday -- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. / Call (406) 837-6976 to pick up your holds Columbia Falls: Wednesday – Saturday -- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. / Call (406) 892-5919 to pick up your holds

Library customers are encouraged to keep their currently checked out materials until June 1 so book drops are not flooded with returns. The Library will ensure that customers do not accrue fees for materials during this time.