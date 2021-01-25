ImagineIF Libraries program picks up state honor

KALISPELL — “Making Montana,” a two-day event hosted by ImagineIF Libraries in Flathead County recently received the 2020 Program of the Year award through the Montana Library Association.

The award is given annually to a library event in the state which engages in planning, sponsorship and fostering relationships throughout the community. ImagineIF library’s “Making Montana” event was held in February of last year at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

ImagineIF Libraries Senior Librarian Megan Glidden says close to 3,000 people attended the event which featured creativity and critical thinking projects for fifth through twelfth-grade students while learning about workplace opportunities in the Flathead.

Glidden says “Making Montana” is designed to inspire the next generation of innovators in Flathead County highlighting 21st century skills.

“Providing hands-on opportunities for the next generation of innovators and so we worked together with manufactures, educators, makers to provide hands on opportunities to learn about 21st-century skills,” Glidden said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ImagineIF Libraries will not host a “Making Montana” event in 2021.

