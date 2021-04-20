ImagineIF Libraries returning to full hours in May

KALISPELL — ImagineIF Libraries has announced a return to full open hours at all locations starting May 3.

Safety measures will remain in place to provide a reasonably safe work environment for staff while providing the most access for patrons, according to a news release.

The library’s 30-minute time limit has been removed and patrons may stay longer while practicing social distancing.

Curbside Pickup will continue and will be available during all open hours and at all locations.

Patrons are required to wear a mask and one-hour computer sessions are now available at each location.

The library has removed the 30-minute time limit for library visits, extended computer times to one hour, returned most furniture back to the public areas and has added additional staff workstations.

Some of the services that were added in response to the COVID-19 pandemic may be phased out "because resources do not allow for full pre-pandemic services and accommodations simultaneously,” the news release states.

