ImagineIF Libraries to offer curbside pickup starting on May 4

KALISPELL — ImagineIF Libraries will begin offering curbside pickup starting on May 4 in response to Gov. Steve Bullocks guidelines for a phased reopening of Montana.

Library officials also note that they will be retrofitting their facilities to be able to safely reopen to the public.

Library customers are encouraged to keep their currently checked out materials until June 1, so that book drops are not flooded with returns.

The library will ensure that customers do not accrue fees for materials during this time, according to a news release.

The library's virtual branch remains open. Click here to view a full list of online services and access to electronic services.

Librarians are also available by phone or email Monday–Wednesday 10- 8, Thursday–Friday 10-6, Saturday 10-5.

To get in touch with a librarian, send an email or call (406) 758-5820.