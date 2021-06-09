ImagineIF offering outdoor educational programming

KALISPELL — ImagineIF Libraries in the Flathead will be offering educational programming for children outdoors this summer.

Beginning in June, kids can enjoy outdoor Early Literacy classes and Story Strolls at local parks around the Flathead Valley.

Additionally, ImagineIF’s Summer Experience program launches on June 14 at all locations.

The Early Literacy classes in June, July, and August will be held at local parks around the valley. Click here for more information.

ImagineIF has also partnered with local parks so youth and adults alike can enjoy reading a children’s picture book while strolling along a nature path.

Story Stroll Dates and Times:

Bigfork Nature Trails: June 10-17

Lawrence Park: June 19-25

West Shore Community Library: July 9-16

Additional locations are also being planned.

The library's Summer Experience Program begins on June 14. Youth and Adults can pick up guidebooks and adventure kits designed to encourage self-paced reading, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), and nature activities at all ImagineIF locations (while supplies last). Find out more here.

Due to limited space in the library to safely host in-person programs, in-building events will remain on pause through the summer, according to a news release.

