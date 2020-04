A man who was sentenced for a 1986 murder in Flathead County has passed away at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

Jerry Forsyth, 74, died on Wednesday following an extended illness. The death was not related to COVID-19, according to a news release.

Forsyth was sentenced to 110 years at the Montana State Prison. He was parole eligible in 2000 and had a discharge date of 2039.