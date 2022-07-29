Innagural Brisket Showdown bringing good food, fun to Kalispell

KALISPELL- If you’re a fan of brisket, you can get your fill at Kalispell's first-ever Brisket Showdown.

The Brisket Showdown fundraiser will be hosted by the Kalispell Knights of Columbus on Saturday to raise funds for the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry and St. Mathews School.

There will be 10 teams from across the valley competing for the best brisket. There will also be carnival games, a cornhole tournament, car show, and Sheriff Brian Heino will be in the dunk tank.

The event was inspired by another Knights of Columbus organization in Eastern Montana.

“I met a friend of mine in Malta, he's the grand knight out there at that council, and He does this every year and I was like 'wow this was a lot of fun' and I thought we could do that here we can do it in the valley and then bring more people in and just have a great day,” said Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Rick Nease of Kalispell

The events will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Visit flatheadevents.net for a full list of events and times.