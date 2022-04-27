Investigation continues into fatal Essex shooting

KALISPELL – Authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting that took the life of a man at the Snow Slip Motel in Essex on April 16.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Jeremy McKenzie was shot and killed following a brief altercation with a male in the motel’s parking lot.

Detectives have interviewed several of the people involved, including the shooter who was identified, interviewed and released, a news release states.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with additional interviews and the case remains an open homicide investigation.

The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office once it is completed.