KALISPELL – Authorities are investigating a Friday morning shooting in Flathead County.

Law enforcement was called to investigate a report of a shooting in Marion near Moose Crossing, shortly before 10:45 a.m.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies arrived on the scene to find a 15-year-old male had been shot.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Sheriff Heino says there is “no concern for public safety” as a result of the incident.