Kalispell area sidewalk ramps to see improvements

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be working to update several ramps along Idaho Street and US Highway 93 South to meet current ADA standards.

Truncated domes, which alert pedestrians that they have reached a street corner, will be added to make it easier for wheeled devices to transition from the street to the sidewalk.

“As a part of our commitment to safety, access for all users is very important,” MDT District Construction Engineer John Schmidt said.

“These upgrades will not only provide access for individuals with disabilities, but will also offer benefits for users on bicycles, parents pushing strollers, and many others,” he added.

Most of the work will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and some sidewalk and lane closures will be necessary as work is completed.

Weekly project updates will be provided to public transportation and other services to communicate the project status and areas of greatest impact.

Construction will occur in the three zones listed below. Some zones may overlap in schedules:

Work on the first zone will begin on Idaho Street between First Avenue West North and Eighth Avenue West North in early June and continue through the beginning of August.

Zone two is also on Idaho Street stretching from Main Street to Seventh Avenue East North. Work on this zone is anticipated to run from late July to early October.

Construction on zone three is anticipated to begin in mid-September and wrap up in late October. Zone three begins at First Avenue East on US 93 and continues to Kelly Road.

MDT will host an in-person and a virtual open house for community members to learn more about the project. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Montana West Economic Development on Second Avenue West in Kalispell.

A virtual open house will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, May 26 at noon. Registration is required. Those interested in taking part can click here to register or call (406) 207-4484 for more information.

