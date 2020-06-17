Kalispell 'Arts in the Park' festival rescheduled for August

KALISPELL — A popular art festival in Kalispell has rescheduled their event this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally planned for July, the 50th annual Arts in the Park will now take place on August 28-30 at Depot Park in downtown Kalispell.

The three-day festival presented by the Hockaday Museum of Art showcases more than 100 artists and craftsmen offering works for sale.

The event also features local musicians, a beer and wine garden and art activities for all ages.

Hockaday Museum of Art Director Alyssa Cordova says strict social distancing practices will be in place as well as capacity guidelines and increased sanitation.

Cordova says the event offers support to local artists who are struggling during the pandemic.

“So many artists have had their events canceled or postponed and we really wanted to if possible, continue with this traditional event here in the valley, and I’m really pleased that we were able to come up with a way to do that,” said Cordova.

A three-day Arts in the Park unlimited access pass costs $5.

