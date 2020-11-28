Kalispell business gives back to community through Small Business Saturday

Usually Small Business Saturday means that local businesses will be giving discounts to encourage people to shop small, but one Kalispell business is using this opportunity to give back to those in need.

“Small businesses and everybody needs it right now. I think there's a lot of expectations anymore that they're supposed to be discounts and I think that's a little frustrating sometimes — hence why I kind of spun it around. I'd rather donate to our community," said Nicole Janes, owner of Sage and Cedar.

Janes says that with the holiday season quickly approaching, she would rather give back.

“I just thought we would use this weekend, Black Friday and today, to see how much money we could raise. So that includes our online sales in both stores, and the money will be split between Flathead food bank and the North Valley food bank," she said.

From skincare and body washes to bath bombs and customizable fragrances, Sage and Cedar has something for everyone to relax and love the skin they are in.

Janes says that COVID-19 has made some aspects of the business difficult.

“It’s made us have to rethink a little bit how we go about business. My main goal is keeping my staff healthy and safe, and I think that's been a challenge on some levels where people don't want to wear a mask," said Janes.

Janes wants to encourage the community to shop small due to some businesses struggling to stay afloat in the pandemic.

“Everybody is hurting, so it takes a village. So I recommend that people get out there, shop small, and stay healthy," said Janes.

You can find both the Whitefish and Kalispell store locations and more information on Sage and Cedar's website here.