Kalispell Center Mall purchased by development company

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Center Mall on Main Street in downtown Kalispell has new owners.

Texas-based property development company SHOP has purchased the 348,742-square-foot shopping mall which sits on 22½ acres of land adjacent to the Parkline Trail.

Confirming the purchase on their website, SHOP said “The Kalispell Center Mall presents an extraordinary opportunity to redevelop an irreplaceable infill property in a high growth market by repositioning the asset and increasing density under zoning by right.”

MTN News has reached out to SHOP for additional information regarding the purchase but have not heard back.

