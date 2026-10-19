KALISPELL, Mont. — The Texas-based property development company that owns the Kalispell Center Mall on Main Street has resubmitted their request for Tax Increment Funding from the City of Kalispell.

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Kalispell Center Mall TIF request to go in front of city council

Parkline Partners, also known as SHOP Development, has submitted a new TIF request after withdrawing their TIF application earlier this year.

The new TIF request asks the City of Kalispell for $13.9 million in funding, down $3 million from their previous ask.

SHOP purchased the mall in 2024, which sits on 22.5 acres near downtown Kalispell.

Funding would go toward demolishing the Herberger’s building on the west side of the mall and subdividing the western portion of the mall into four pad sites for redevelopment.

Funds from TIF would also go toward extending Third Avenue West through the mall property and expanding shared utilities into the mall property.

The application said future redevelopment plans involve a potential new hotel, retail space and event center.

Parkline Partners said redevelopment would improve pedestrian connectivity within the mall and adjacent neighborhoods while promoting the use of the Parkline Trail.

The application said the proposed redevelopment would bring in more than $20 million in tax revenue over the next 25 years and would take around 14 years to repay the TIF request.

Kalispell’s Urban Renewal Agency gave a positive recommendation for the use of TIF funds for the project.

The proposal now goes in front of city council for consideration at a future date.

