KALISPELL — The Texas-based property development company that owns the Kalispell Center Mall on Main Street has withdrawn their request for Tax Increment Funding from the City of Kalispell.

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Developer withdraws TIF funding application for Kalispell Center Mall redevelopment

City of Kalispell Community Development Manager Nelson Loring tells MTN News that SHOP developers withdrew their application for $16.9 million in TIF funding.

The tax increment funds would have gone toward demolishing the Herberger’s building on the west side of the mall and subdividing the western portion of the site into four pad sites.

Funding would have also extended 3rd Avenue West through the property to complete the street grid.

SHOP developers said the redevelopment would improve pedestrian connectivity within the mall and adjacent neighborhoods while embracing and promoting the use of the Parkline Trail.

SHOP purchased the mall in 2024 which sits on 22.5 acres of land adjacent to the Parkline Trail.

Loring said SHOP developers can resubmit an application for TIF funds at a later date.

MTN News has reached out to SHOP for additional information regarding future plans for the project but have not heard back.