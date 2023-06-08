Kalispell Chamber of Commerce to move due to issues with homeless in Depot Park

KALISPELL — After 30 years of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce being located in Depot Park in Downtown Kalispell, they are leaving that location.

The Chamber has been looking at moving locations for 18 months as they have outgrown the building, but that move has been expedited due to issues with the homeless population that frequents Depot Park.

“We're in an interesting situation being a private business entity with a public park on the south and now a public park on our north. So it's resulted in some safety challenges, to be very honest and we need to put safety first for our staff, our visitors and our members," said Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President Lorraine Clarno. "And the activity this spring is very different than the activity that we've experienced the past two summers and it's just accelerated are already in place and moving forward plans.”

Due to safety concerns for the staff, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will be going to a remote work environment beginning on Friday.

“It's stressful. It's stressful. And like I said, it's taken a toll on our staff. We are a team of 11 gals in this building. And we hear things all day long. We do our best to get the resources here in time — whether that's Samaritan House, whether that's the police department, whether that's the fire department...responding ambulance providers. Because we were compassionate," Clarno told MTN News.

"You know, this is tough stuff that we're having to see and deal with on a very, very daily basis. But we feel we're a part of this community and we're certainly going to address what we can. But as a business, it is not our role. It is not our mission to be the park managers and that's kind of where we've landed at this point," Clarno continued. "At with no one's fault.”

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce amenities will still be available over the phone, and pamphlets and other materials will be available at a downtown location to be chosen on Friday.

“Well what I know [what] needs to be done is that we need to, as a community, convene all of the stakeholders, this is a community issue. It's not a city government on its own. It's not a police issue on its own. We need to get everybody together and start mapping out a plan," Clarno explained. "Homelessness is a complex problem. And, you know, there's no easy solutions. And to be honest, I'm not sure we can possibly solve it as a community. But I do think there are ways we can manage it. “

Clarno moved forward and hired a private security guard to be on location at the Chamber to protect the staff and walk them to and from their vehicles.

“The safety issues in Depot Park with the activity of our homeless friends and increasingly more non-locals arriving and making this kind of their hub. We've had a few incidents...not a few. We've had many instances that have just put us in a position where I have to consider the safety of my members that visit our visitors who come to Kalispell and want information and direction and guidance on their wonderful summer adventure here and my staff," Clarno said. "So that is what has accelerated and made us move forward a little bit faster than we had anticipated.”

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce hopes to have a new location when the board of directors meets at the end of June.