Kalispell Chamber to host virtual update about return to school with Kalispell superintendent

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will host a live webinar this week with new Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Micah Hill featuring updates about returning to school.

The online event is free and open to the public. It will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. and will discuss what plans are being worked on for a return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce annually hosts a monthly luncheon on various topics of interest to the community, and for the last two years, the August event has featured updates from Kalispell Public Schools as construction projects like Rankin Elementary and the renovation of Flathead High School have been completed.

In Wednesday’s update, Micah Hill will also provide a brief update on the newly completed H.E. Robinson Ag Center and Linderman Education Center.

Hill recently stepped into this role, after past Superintendent, Mark Flatau, retired on July 1. Hill has 19 years of experience in the Kalispell Public School District, most recently as principal of Glacier High School.

In a recent letter to district families, Hill said, “I want you to know that I am humbled by the unique and challenging timing of taking over this role. While there are clearly many challenges ahead, I am grateful to be entrusted in this position. I am committed to leading Kalispell Public Schools with all my heart. Thank you in advance for your support as we move forward together.”

In addition to navigating the uncertainties of COVID-19, Superintendent Hill also plans to focus on several key goals, which include developing a strategic plan that addresses the financial stability of our district, long-range facility planning, and continued improvement in student achievement, according to a news release.

Participation in Wednesday’s webinar is free, though registration is required and can be found here.