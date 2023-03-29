Kalispell Chief of Police Doug Overman announces retirement

KALISPELL - The City of Kalispell is looking for a new police chief as Doug Overman has announced his retirement.

Chief Overman will be leaving the police force after 23 years and his last day with the department will be June 1, 2023.

The City of Kalispell posted the police chief position on its website. The application period will close on April 28th.

Kalispell officials say they are looking for qualified candidates with a bachelor's in criminal justice or a similar field.

They would also like at least seven years of experience in police work with four years as a sergeant or higher.

Visit https://kalispell.com/jobs.aspx to view the job posting.