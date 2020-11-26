Kalispell church takes over Thanksgiving tradition dinner

KALISPELL — In previous years Sykes Diner in Kalispell would serve over a thousand people in need on Thanksigiving with dinners, but with this year that privilege was handed off to the Family Life Christian Church.

F.L.C.C says that they started prepping for Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday and started to put the meals together this morning at 7 a.m.

The church had 100 volunteers to put the meals together and deliver to families in need in the Flathead County area.

The meals will be distributed through curbside pick-up and delivering door-to-door to 1,200 people.

The FLCC Senior Pastor Frank Mack says that to be able to serve their community for the holidays is part of their church mission

"Our motto is to love God, love people, and serve the world one person at a time, and what a joy it is to be able to serve the community. To walk up to some of these peoples homes who are on hard times or are struggling and to see them cry and just be very thankful that we're thinking of them and most importantly God sees them," said Mack.

The church delivered over one-thousand meals before 3 p.m.

