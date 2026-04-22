Kalispell City Council approve changes to zoning and subdivision regulations

KALISPELL — Kalispell City Council has unanimously approved changes to the city’s zoning and subdivision regulations, putting the city in compliance with the Montana Land Use Planning Act.

Kalispell Mayor Ryan Hunter said the state passed the act to allow cities more flexibility in zoning.

"Allowing for things like duplexes and accessory dwelling units to be allowed in all neighborhoods," Hunter said.

Hunter said the changes include eliminating single-family zoning, reducing minimum lot sizes by 25% citywide and reducing minimum parking requirements.

"They passed these laws to basically push the cities to allow for more flexibility in our zoning to allow for that greater supply and variety in housing," Hunter said.

Under the changes in state law, subdivision approvals will be handled through an administrative process by city staff.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

Kalispell City Council approves changes to zoning and subdivision regulations

Kalispell council members voiced concerns about the lack of public participation under the changes, which eliminate the council’s review process, including public hearings.

"We always want and encourage more public participation, but this was a state mandate to require kind of a more restrictive public process during the developmental approval process, and instead upfront that process in the development of a growth plan,” Hunter said.

Hunter said council members included a public participation plan in the ordinance that creates an online portal with information on proposed developments and opportunities to provide public comment.

More details on the public participation plan will be discussed at a future council meeting.

The date has not yet been announced.