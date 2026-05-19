KALISPELL — Kalispell City Council has approved a resolution to pursue a federal grant for up to $25 million for a project aimed at improving safety for drivers and pedestrians in the downtown area.

Councilors unanimously approved the application for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If approved, the grant would fund safety improvements along Main Street from 13th Street to Center Street.

Improvements would include roundabouts at the intersections of Main Street and 11th Street and Main Street and 13th Street to improve traffic flow.

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Kalispell City Council approves federal grant application for Main Street safety upgrades

Pedestrian improvements along Main Street would include high-visibility crosswalks with flashing beacons, along with a new school zone near St. Matthew’s Catholic School.

If approved, the city would be required to cover 20% of the project costs using tax increment funds.

The project falls under the city's Main Street Safety Action Plan, as well as Kalispell's downtown and transportation plans.

MTN News will continue following this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.