Kalispell City Council elects interim councilors for Ward 1, Ward 2

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council has appointed interim councilors to represent the wards impacted by the city's incorrect election in November.

This comes after the council received some clarification from the court about how to proceed following the election's nullification.

A court ruled in February to nullify the results of the City Council election for Ward 1 and Ward 2 following incorrect ballot distribution.

The City received clarification from the court on Monday, March 4, 2024, declaring that the Ward 1 and Ward 2 seats should be vacant.

During Monday night's Kalispell City Council meeting, interim councilors for Ward 1 and Ward 2. The council appointed the initial November 2023 winners of each ward to their seats.

Kari Gabriel and Sam Nunnally will hold the seats until a new election takes place.