Kalispell City Council finalizes marijuana sales ordinance

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council has passed the second reading of an ordinance restricting marijuana sales to industrial areas within city limits.

The ordinance was approved on a 6-to-2 city council vote after a first reading of the ordinance was approved on Oct. 4.

Marijuana dispensaries, cultivation and manufacturing plants will be permitted in certain Industrial zones in Kalispell with buffer areas in between residential zones.

Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell said marijuana businesses must have a 300-foot buffer from parks, schools, and churches within each existing industrial zone.

He said the city is starting to hear from potential marijuana businesses but must wait for final authority regarding marijuana administrative rules before licenses can be approved on a state level.

“Both amendments come through and this is the end that the council came out with, so we will send that off to the state and let them start the licensing process,” said Russell.

Montana voters approved the use of recreational marijuana in the November 2020 election.

