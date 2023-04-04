Kalispell City Council passes transactions in the roadway ordinance

KALISPELL - The Kalispell City Council officially passed the "transactions in the roadway" ordinance at Monday night's meeting.

Beginning on May 3, 2023 — 30 days after the ordinance passed — it will be a fineable offense to solicit or donate money on city streets.

Both pedestrians and drivers could be fined up to $500 for exchanging money or goods in the right of way and on city streets.

This ordinance passed the city council with a majority vote, including the approval from Mayor Mark Johnson.

The ordinance will work in conjunction with the current panhandling ordinance.

Both the panhandling ordinance and the new transactions in the roadway ordinance can be found at https://www.kalispell.com/.