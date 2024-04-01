Kalispell City Council schedules new election for Ward 1 and Ward 2

KALISPELL — A date has now been set for the Kalispell City Council Ward 1 and Ward 2 reelection.

The new election is taking place because of incorrect ballot distribution during the November 7, 2023 election.

The new election is scheduled for May 7, 2024, and will only be for Ward 1 and Ward 2.

Ballots will be mailed to active absentee voters on April 22.

Poll voters will vote at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on May 7.

Candidates for Ward 1 include Kari Sue Gabriel and Wes Walker, while candidates for Ward 2 are Gabriel Dillon and Sam Nunnally.

May 7 is also the election day for school district and special district mail-in elections occurring in Flathead County.

Visit the Flathead County Elections Department website for more information about this election.

