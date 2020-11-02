Menu

Kalispell City Council to discuss homeless shelter request

MTN News
Posted at 4:50 PM, Nov 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-02 18:50:58-05

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council will take action Monday evening on a conditional use permit request for 40 guests per night at the homeless shelter located on North Meridian Road.

The request put in by the Flathead Warming Center would double the number of beds the homeless shelter was able to provide last winter at Christ Episcopal Church.

The council will also take action on a zoning ordinance which would allow homeless shelters as a conditionally permitted use in a neighborhood business zone.

