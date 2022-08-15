Kalispell City Council to vote on budget

KALISPELL The Kalispell City Council will vote on its final budget for the fiscal year 2023 during Monday night's city council meeting.

Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell tells MTN News the budget totals just over $115 million with $55 million going toward water and sewer funds.

Russell said water and sewer maintenance and upgrades are needed as population growth continues in the city.

He said residents will see a 2.8% increase in property taxes in the final budget, down from a 9% original outlook.

He said funds will also go toward solid waste improvements and the purchase of a new ambulance.

