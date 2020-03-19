Free 'craft-bag' giveaway in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A woman in Kalispell is offering "creative craft bags" for students who aren't currently in school.

Becky Jacob, on Thursday morning was at the Exchange Station and gave out free "craft bags" to help give younger children something to do while they are home from school.

Jacob asks that only adults come to pick up the bag - the limit will be 2 per family.

If you missed the Thursday pick-up, please send an email to 1exchangestation@gmail.com, and Jacob will try to accommodate a later time for you.