Kalispell death remains under investigation

KALISPELL — An investigation is continuing after a person was found dead on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West for a report of a deceased Kalispell male at 2 p.m.

The deceased male was initially located by an acquaintance who contacted KPD. That person was interviewed by police and released.

According to a news release, investigators are still working to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the manner of death has yet to be determined.

His body will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula where an autopsy will be conducted.

No additional information about the deceased male is being released until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Brady Gray at 406-758-7795.

People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.