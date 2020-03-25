Menu

Kalispell DNRC, DEQ offices closed to the public

Posted: 1:17 PM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 15:17:28-04
MTN News
KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality are limiting public access to the Kalispell office.

While the services provided by the Kalispell office are still available, the physical location will be closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

Services can be provided through phone, email, other online resources, or in some cases through scheduled in-person appointments.

Call one of the following locations to discuss specific options:

  • DNRC Northwest Land Office - (406) 751-2241
  • DNRC Kalispell Unit - (406) 751-2241
  • DNRC Water Rights and Resources - (406) 752-2288
  • DEQ - (406) 260-3381
