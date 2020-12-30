Kalispell doughnut shop brings creativity to breakfast

KALISPELL — If you have a sweet tooth, then we have just the spot for you in Kalispell.

But the Flathead's newest donut shop didn't come without a leap of faith. From the life of Michelin restaurants to giving the Kalispell community a flare for donuts, The Stop and its owners are bringing creativity to your breakfast.

“We were not happy where we were, and we were trying to think you know what's the next move then I talked to my best friend who lives in Whitefish and he, just kind of joking, was like hey just move out here," said Hanes.

Owner and Chef of The Spot, Frank Hanes, and Leanna Carlson, left the big city for Kalispell in hopes of bringing fun to food.

Photo courtesy of The Spot If you have a sweet tooth, then we have just the spot for you in Kalispell.

For Carlson, exchanging skyscrapers for mountains wasn't just the only charm.

“We really like the community here and obviously the scenery is amazing but yeah it's just been it's been so great like getting to know everybody here," said Carlson.

The couple opened just a month ago, but Hanes is already dreaming of summer when they hope to offer a new way to support local farmers.

“I really want to get with the farmers talk to say what do you have a surplus of, what might not last and try to find a way to utilize that either being in sandwiches or in the donuts or you know whatever it may be," said Hanes.

The Spot is also partnering with Kalispell Brewing Company, so you can have their biscuits and donuts at their location as well.

The Spot’s menu changes every month so there is always a new flavor to find. Be sure to check that out.

You can visit their website here.