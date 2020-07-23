Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Kalispell Downtown Association cancels popular outdoor event due to COVID-19 concerns

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Downtown Kalispell
Screen Shot 2020-07-22 at 5.40.13 PM.png
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jul 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-22 20:03:35-04

KALISPELL — A popular outdoor event in Kalispell is shutting down for the summer due to COVID-19 concerns.

ThursdayFests, put on by the Kalispell Downtown Association has canceled all upcoming events for the remainder of their summer schedule.

The outdoor gathering which meets Thursday evenings in downtown Kalispell features live music, food vendors, and a beer garden.

Kalispell Downtown Association Executive Director Pam Carbonari says the outdoor gathering attracts up to 500 people on a weekly basis.

She says shutting the event down for the summer felt like the responsible thing to do, helping limit the spread of COVID-19, keeping downtown Kalispell businesses open.

“Our greatest responsibility is to our downtown businesses, and we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can also so that the virus doesn’t continue to increase in our community and end up with the businesses closing, that would be the worst outcome that could happen,” said Carbonari.

Carbonari encourages Kalispell residents to support downtown businesses in a safe and socially distancing manner.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.