Kalispell educator honored after 70 years of teaching

KALISPELL — At the age of 90 Sister Judy Lund is officially retiring after seven decades of teaching.

Sister Judy Lund has spent 34 years of her seven decades teaching at St. Matthews Catholic School in Kalispell.

“I came here from Wisconsin, and I was only going to stay for the summer and the principal said 'I need a teacher, can you stay?'”

Sister Judy Lund has taught a variety of students, from third graders to sixth graders, science to religion.

She was surprised on Wednesday when Governor Gianforte presented her the Spirit of Montana award which recognizes Montanans for service to their community.

“I got a little curious when I saw so many people and then I thought well they’re coming to see the governor he’s never been here before, so I was totally buffaloed until he said my name,” said Lund.

Eighth grader Danny Manning had Sister Judy from fourth grade through seventh grade.

He’s thankful for the lessons she’s taught over 70 years.

“I mean it’s crazy because like there’s people that I know that she’s taught her dad, so It’s wild to think about that, and she can still keep doing what she’s doing and be really good at it,” said Manning.

Sister Judy plans on moving back to Wisconsin after her retirement, but she will always keep her Kalispell students in her heart and prayers.

“As I keep telling them, to help them make the best choices for them, not what this person wants or what your friends want but what’s best for you, so that’s sort of my theme song,” said Lund.

During her time in Kalispell, Sister Lund and others helped start the Sparrow’s Nest of Northwest Montana, which provides housing and resources for homeless high school students.