Kalispell escape room offers family fun and safe interactive gaming

KALISPELL — As you drive down Ninth Street West in Kalispell, you may come across a house that has signs out front — a house that holds a business for families to book for some brain-rattling fun.

“Me and my family loved to play games and I just really wanted to create an environment where families could play together and friends and have a good time,” said Shannon Hunt, the owner of The Basement Escape Rooms.

Hunt left behind her previous job as a 911 dispatcher to explore her creative side,

Hunt says that COVID has not impacted the business due to the rooms being booked by private parties.

“It's been a little bit of a bump in the road but we're just trying to push forward as best as we can,” said Hunt.

To avoid spoiling the spell binding fun, Hunt says the rooms change seasonally,

“Currently we have a wizarding world and we're looking to just shortly here in a couple of weeks open up a spare room storage unit type of a room,” said Hunt.

Hunt says the rooms can be changed on difficulty for all ages.

“They're designed for adults, but I take the time to make sure that everyone is welcome, and everyone gets involved,” said Hunt.

Run through platform 9 and three quarters and join in the spell casting fun. Before the escape room themes change, you can book a private party by going to The Basement Escape Rooms on Facebook.