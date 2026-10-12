Kalispell Farmers Market closes outdoor season, but a holiday market is coming to keep the tradition alive

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Farmers Market has wrapped up its outdoor season — but for those not ready to say goodbye, an indoor Harvest and Holiday Market is coming Saturday October 17,2026 to the Flathead County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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Kalispell Farmers Market wraps outdoor season, plans holiday market

For one last time, vendors set up their booths at the Kalispell Farmers Market, a season's worth of hard work and heart on full display.

Market Master Carla Rose says the secret to the market's success is the community itself.

"It supports the local economy. The money's staying here, it's going directly to the people, and it really supports the seasonal farmer and the artist and craftsman. It's really high-quality items," Rose said.

One of those local craftsmen is Peter Ryman, who transforms raw metal into art, one torch cut at a time.

"All I do is handmade metal art, and the way that I do it is I use a torch to cut everything. It's all handmade from that point on," Ryman said.

For Ryman, the market is where his handmade art finds the people who will cherish it.

"I think it's just such a great opportunity to have not only that exposure but to get to build that clientele base for your own product, your own work, your own art," Ryman said.

Farmer Lindsay Rae with Fleurty Fox Farms says face-to-face interaction is what makes the market work.

"It means so much because farming is truly a labor of love. There's pain, there's bleeding, there's crying, there's joy, there's just miracles happening out there, and to finally meet up with people who you're giving things to, it makes all the difference in the world," Rae said.

The indoor Harvest and Holiday Market will feature coffee vendors, food vendors, bakers, crafts, farmers and produce.

"We'll have coffee vendors there and food vendors and lots of bakers and crafts, and the farmers will be there, and it's not too late for produce!" Rose said.