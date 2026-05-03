Kalispell Farmers Market kicks off its 52nd season

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Farmers Market is back for its 52nd year, kicking off on Saturday with over 200 vendors bringing crops and products to the community.

"We're one of the longest running markets, we run for 25 weeks and so rain or shine, were are always open," Market Master Carla Rose said.

Among the returning vendors is Angie Olsen, owner of Angie's Greenhouse, who has been a fixture at the market for more than three decades.

"I've been doing the farmers market for 32 years, I love the people," Olsen said.

Getting products to market each week requires significant effort. Olsen described her weekly routine.

"We have a truck that we move everything in. We have a lift gate that helps move the carts we have there, the green carts, so I load them every Friday night to bring them in on Saturday, then we take them home and unload them," Olsen said.

Despite the work involved, Olsen said the market is worth it.

"The farmers market is a great source for the community and for vendors to get out and show what they have," Olsen said.

This year also brings several new vendors to the market, particularly in the baking category.

"Lots of new bakers this year, it's unique that they all do something different, some do bagels, some do bread, some do cookies and muffins and scones, so lots of different vendors," Rose said.

One of those new faces is baker Raette Meredith, owner of Rae's Sourdough, who turned a hobby into a business after encouragement from her customers.

"I teach painting classes, and I gave some samples of what I was making to my customers and they said I should sell it," Meredith said.

Meredith's first farmers market was a success, and she said the response energizes her.

"It feels so good because I love to make things that make people happy and between my paintings and taste buds its like the best of all worlds," Meredith said.

The Kalispell Farmers' Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Flathead Valley Community College for the next 24 Saturdays.