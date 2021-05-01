Kalispell Farmers Market kicks off Saturday

KALISPELL — If you are looking for arts and crafts, fruits and vegetables and even fresh meat, you can find it all at the Kalispell Farmers Market.

In the Flathead Valley Community College Parking lot, vendors were eager to see their customers again.

"I sold about half of the items I brought and had a very good day. And people are wanting to come back and buy, and that's the way it should be," said Cheryl Lowe, an organizer for the farmers market and a vendor herself, selling things like refurbished tins for teas, gift cards, CBD salves and flowers.

"We have a lot of vendors with exciting crafts and arts and food and flowers, and it is only beginning," said Lowe.

Lowe says that she and the other board members of the market were excited to set out this event again.

"I think we have come up with a happy medium where we can feel like we are trying to keep people safe but also letting others have some freedom," said Lowe.

The market was still open last year, but Lowe says people were hesitant.

"The pandemic was new and everyone was airing on the side of caution," said Lowe.

But this year, the crowds didn't seem to mind the new rules, such as no smelling soaps and no food samples.

"But it's been a beautiful day, and I think we have enough vendors for the season that it will only get better," said Lowe.

Due to the large number of people interested in the market, you must wear a mask and stick to the six-foot distancing guidelines.

You can find up-to-date guidelines here.