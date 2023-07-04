Kalispell fireworks stands bustling with shoppers on July 4th

KALISPELL- Firework stands are the classic annual sign of the 4th of July, but have you ever wondered how they get there?

Get this — they’re actually shipping containers packed with fireworks ready for you to stock up the week before the 4th.

“And they bring them in on a big truck, almost like the green box site guys, and they slide it out and they bring us a trailer full of fireworks and we get to unbox them, and organize them, and count them and sell them," said Leilani Kupihea Wilcox who was selling fireworks.

Lighting fireworks is a blast for many but selling them might be the best part.

“It is very exciting. You get to meet a lot of cool individuals. You get to meet some really cool characters. I get to work with my best friend. So it's fun,” said Kupihea Wilcox.

And of course, fireworks stands wouldn’t be the success they are if people didn’t buy them, so MTN asked a customer why he buys fireworks every year.

“Mostly because my kids will throw a fit if I don't. They enjoy it and it’s just a way to celebrate the independence of our country and have a good time with our family,” said Kent Keele.

There are hundreds of different fireworks with new ones every year but sometimes, the classics are the best.

“It would be just the sparklers. We will sit out there at night around the fire pit next to the lake and the kids will have the sparklers and have a good time,” said Keele.

And what happens to those fireworks after Independence Day wraps?

“And then at the end of the year, everything that's left we re-box and take back to them. They come, get the stand and we do it all over again for New Year's,” said Kupihea Wilcox.

