Kalispell Frugals helping Northwestern MT Veterans Food Pantry

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News
Kalispell Frugals
Posted at 4:11 PM, Nov 11, 2020
KALISPELL — A burger joint in Kalispell is giving back to veterans this month.

The Frugals in Kalispell is donating 100% of proceeds from their burger of the month to the Northwestern Montana Veterans Food Pantry.

Jamie Lyman, the Frugals District Manager of Missoula and Kalispell, says that this month the name of the burger represents the supportive nature of the Flathead Valley.

“And that’s part of the name too -- the Giving Gouda Burger. We wanted it to be part of the whole community not just Frugals giving to the pantry so that was part of the decision on that.”

The Giving Gouda Burger will be served all November long, and Lyman wants to beat their previous donation of $10,000.

