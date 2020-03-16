Kalispell government set restrictions on city council meetings

KALISPELL — In a Facebook post, the Kalispell city government said in accordance of Governor Bullock's recommendation to limit public gatherings had decided to make city council members use a conference call system to communicate.

The city council meeting scheduled for Monday night at 7 p.m. is still scheduled to happen but will have the utility fee's agenda rescheduled for April 6th.

The public is also encouraged to share their views with the City Council via email to citycouncil@kalispell.com.

The City of Kalispell has also chosen to cancel the work session normally scheduled for March 23, 2020. Other events such as Coffee with the Chief are being postponed to a date undetermined.

The city council meeting will air live on Cable Channel 190, and will stream live at www.kalispell.com.