Kalispell high schools announce virtual graduations

KALISPELL — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted changes to many of this year's high school graduation ceremonies.

Glacier and Flathead high schools will host a virtual graduation commencement starting at 3 p.m. Friday, May 29.

The event will be live-streamed on each school’s website and will remain be accessible online for the entire month of June.

Flathead High School students can pick up diplomas at Legends Stadium on May 29 at 6 p.m. Each graduate will be allowed to bring two guests in assigned seating in the stands. The event will also be live-streamed.

Glacier High School will have their diploma ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, also at Legends Stadium. Each graduate will be allowed to bring two guests in assigned seating in the stands. The event will also be live-streamed.

Glacier High School will have a class of 307 graduates while 326 students will be graduating from Flathead High School.

-information from Sean Wells included in this report.