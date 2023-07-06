Kalispell implementing Stage 1 water restrictions

KALISPELL - Kalispell residents are being urged to conserve water.
Water demands have triggered Stage 1 water restrictions for city water customers.
People are now being asked to voluntarily conserve water.
Conservation tips can be found at https://wateruseitwisely.com/100-ways-to-conserve-water/.
"If we all take part mandatory restrictions will be much less likely," a social media post notes.
City officials note that due to the restrictions, there will be reduced irrigation at parks in Kalispell.