Kalispell implementing Stage 1 water restrictions

KALISPELL - Kalispell residents are being urged to conserve water.

Water demands have triggered Stage 1 water restrictions for city water customers.

People are now being asked to voluntarily conserve water.

Conservation tips can be found at https://wateruseitwisely.com/100-ways-to-conserve-water/.

"If we all take part mandatory restrictions will be much less likely," a social media post notes.

City officials note that due to the restrictions, there will be reduced irrigation at parks in Kalispell.