Kalispell lawmaker's bill could make getting to school a little safer for kids in Evergreen

KALISPELL - A bill introduced by a Kalispell lawmaker could make getting to school a little safer for kids in Evergreen.

Representative Tony Brockman (R-Kalipsell) proposed a bill to the House Transportation Committee last week seeking funds to put in sidewalks around the school.

House Bill 472 appropriates $1 million for the construction of sidewalks along US Highway 2 from the intersection with Meadowlark Drive to the intersection of Reserve Drive.

The next step in this bill proposal will be for the House Transportation Committee to act on the bill, which needs to happen in the next two weeks.

With no comment in opposition to the bill, Brockman is optimistic.

"I was born and raised in Evergreen, and I was one of those kids years ago, walking those cow trails along the highway to and from school. So, recognizing that that is a problem recognizing that nothing has been done in the 25 years since I was a student at Evergreen. I figured I now have this position as a state legislator, and I wanted to bring it to the attention of the rest of the state," said Brockman.